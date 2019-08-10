Ingvar Kamprad, founder and leader of the Swedish company IKEA, stands outside the company's head office in Almhult in this August 6, 2002 file photo. Kamprad, the Swede who founded furniture retail chain IKEA, has overtaken Microsoft’s Bill Gates as the world’s richest man, Swedish TV news reported on Sunday. Citing next week’s edition of the Swedish business weekly Veckans Affarer, public service SVT2 television said Kamprad, 77, has a personal fortune of 400 billion crowns ($53 billion). (SWEDEN, NORWAY DENMARK OUT) (NO THIRD PARTY SALES) REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/SCANPIX Foto: Claudio Bresciani/TT