High tech-boll i farlig rullning

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., are asking the nation’s top intelligence official to release more information about the communications of American citizens swept up in surveillance operations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Foto: J. Scott Applewhite